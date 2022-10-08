Rise of Defenders (RDR) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Rise of Defenders (RDR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, Rise of Defenders has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise of Defenders token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise of Defenders has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $13,320.00 worth of Rise of Defenders was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rise of Defenders Profile

Rise of Defenders’ launch date was December 28th, 2021. Rise of Defenders’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Rise of Defenders’ official Twitter account is @defendersrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise of Defenders is https://reddit.com/r/risedefenders. The official website for Rise of Defenders is risedefenders.io.

Rise of Defenders Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rise of Defenders (RDR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rise of Defenders has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rise of Defenders is 0.00218419 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $271.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://risedefenders.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise of Defenders directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise of Defenders should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise of Defenders using one of the exchanges listed above.

