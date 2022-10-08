Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBA. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $60.43 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

