Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average is $63.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

