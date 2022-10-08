RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1062 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

