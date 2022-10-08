RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 30th

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 84.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RMI opened at $16.09 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the period.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

