RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Plans $0.17 Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE RIV opened at $13.00 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
