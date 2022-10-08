RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Plans $0.17 Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE RIV opened at $13.00 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

