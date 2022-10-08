RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.

Institutional Trading of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,254 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

