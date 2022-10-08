RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.4% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.40.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
