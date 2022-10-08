RLDX (RLDX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,171.00

RLDX (RLDX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One RLDX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RLDX has a market capitalization of $391,537.19 and $11,171.00 worth of RLDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RLDX has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009835 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About RLDX

RLDX launched on June 7th, 2022. RLDX’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. RLDX’s official Twitter account is @myrolodex. The official website for RLDX is www.myrolodex.io.

RLDX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RLDX (RLDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. RLDX has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RLDX is 0.00673813 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $114.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.myrolodex.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RLDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RLDX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RLDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

