RLI (NYSE:RLI) PT Lowered to $150.00

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Compass Point to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.50.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Trading Down 1.7 %

RLI stock opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.37. RLI has a 1 year low of $96.22 and a 1 year high of $121.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.69.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RLI will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLI

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About RLI

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.