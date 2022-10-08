rLoop Price Reaches $0.0119 on Major Exchanges (RLOOP)

rLoop (RLOOP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, rLoop has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One rLoop token can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. rLoop has a total market capitalization of $12.64 million and approximately $16,516.00 worth of rLoop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

rLoop Token Profile

rLoop was first traded on April 30th, 2022. rLoop’s total supply is 57,701,094 tokens. The official website for rLoop is rloop.org. The Reddit community for rLoop is https://reddit.com/r/rLoop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. rLoop’s official Twitter account is @rloopdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling rLoop

According to CryptoCompare, “rLoop (RLOOP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. rLoop has a current supply of 57,701,094 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of rLoop is 0.01187551 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15,211.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rloop.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as rLoop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade rLoop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase rLoop using one of the exchanges listed above.

