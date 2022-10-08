rLoop (RLOOP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.64 Million

rLoop (RLOOP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. rLoop has a market capitalization of $12.64 million and $16,516.00 worth of rLoop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One rLoop token can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, rLoop has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get rLoop alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

rLoop Profile

rLoop’s genesis date was April 30th, 2022. rLoop’s total supply is 57,701,094 tokens. The official website for rLoop is rloop.org. rLoop’s official Twitter account is @rloopdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for rLoop is https://reddit.com/r/rLoop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

rLoop Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “rLoop (RLOOP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. rLoop has a current supply of 57,701,094 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of rLoop is 0.01187551 USD and is down -1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15,211.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rloop.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as rLoop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade rLoop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase rLoop using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for rLoop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for rLoop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.