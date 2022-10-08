Roberto Gualdoni Acquires 25,000 Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £30,250 ($36,551.47).

Roberto Gualdoni also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synthomer alerts:

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Roberto Gualdoni purchased 20,000 shares of Synthomer stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £42,800 ($51,715.80).

Synthomer Stock Down 3.0 %

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 100.10 ($1.21) on Friday. Synthomer plc has a twelve month low of GBX 84.35 ($1.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 523.50 ($6.33). The company has a market cap of £467.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 241.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88.

Synthomer Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.89%.

SYNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Synthomer from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 323 ($3.90) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synthomer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 430.50 ($5.20).

Synthomer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.