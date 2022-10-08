Rocket Raccoon Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (ROC)

Rocket Raccoon (ROC) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, Rocket Raccoon has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Raccoon token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Raccoon has a total market capitalization of $893,348.15 and approximately $308,788.00 worth of Rocket Raccoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,430.56 or 0.99999209 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006934 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002161 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00053519 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00063590 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022294 BTC.

Rocket Raccoon is a token. It was first traded on August 26th, 2022. Rocket Raccoon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Raccoon is https://reddit.com/r/rocketraccoontoken. Rocket Raccoon’s official website is rocketraccoon.us. Rocket Raccoon’s official Twitter account is @rocsmartchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Raccoon (ROC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rocket Raccoon has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Raccoon is 0.00094489 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $92,358.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketraccoon.us/.”

