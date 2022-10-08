RocketX exchange (RVF) Price Reaches $0.0391

RocketX exchange (RVF) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. One RocketX exchange token can now be bought for $0.0391 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RocketX exchange has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $74,939.00 worth of RocketX exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RocketX exchange has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,449.33 or 0.99985168 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002158 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00053723 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00063832 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022296 BTC.

About RocketX exchange

RocketX exchange (RVF) is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. RocketX exchange’s total supply is 99,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,225,493 tokens. RocketX exchange’s official Twitter account is @rocketxexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. RocketX exchange’s official message board is rocketxexchange.medium.com. RocketX exchange’s official website is rocketx.exchange.

Buying and Selling RocketX exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketX exchange (RVF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. RocketX exchange has a current supply of 99,500,000 with 64,225,493 in circulation. The last known price of RocketX exchange is 0.03907578 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $63,540.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://RocketX.exchange.”

