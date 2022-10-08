ROCKI Reaches One Day Volume of $458,425.00 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. ROCKI has a market cap of $148,304.00 and $458,425.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROCKI token can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROCKI has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ROCKI Profile

ROCKI launched on December 23rd, 2020. ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 tokens. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app. The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp.

ROCKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ROCKI (ROCKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ROCKI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,057,237.26 in circulation. The last known price of ROCKI is 0.01840034 USD and is down -8.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $137,895.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocki.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

