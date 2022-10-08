Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.45.

RCI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3,180.6% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 293,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after buying an additional 284,980 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 73,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 61.9% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,237 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

RCI opened at $37.68 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.3884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.69%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

