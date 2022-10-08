ROI Token Trading Down 16.5% This Week (ROI)

ROI Token (ROI) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, ROI Token has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar. One ROI Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROI Token has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $24,209.00 worth of ROI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ROI Token Profile

ROI Token is a PoWPoS token that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2021. ROI Token’s total supply is 44,378,830,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,005,917,627 tokens. ROI Token’s official website is www.5roi.com. ROI Token’s official Twitter account is @5roiglobal. The official message board for ROI Token is info.5roi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ROI Token (ROI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ROI Token has a current supply of 44,378,830,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ROI Token is 0.00006301 USD and is up 6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $29,327.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.5roi.com/.”

Buying and Selling ROI Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROI Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

