ROIMA INC TOKEN Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $324,886.02 (RMAI)

ROIMA INC TOKEN (RMAI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. ROIMA INC TOKEN has a total market cap of $324,886.02 and approximately $9,246.00 worth of ROIMA INC TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ROIMA INC TOKEN has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One ROIMA INC TOKEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000472 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROIMA INC TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ROIMA INC TOKEN Token Profile

ROIMA INC TOKEN’s genesis date was July 14th, 2022. ROIMA INC TOKEN’s total supply is 98,798,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,547,498 tokens. ROIMA INC TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @tokenrmai. The official website for ROIMA INC TOKEN is rmai.io.

Buying and Selling ROIMA INC TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “ROIMA INC TOKEN (RMAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ROIMA INC TOKEN has a current supply of 98,798,917 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ROIMA INC TOKEN is 0.09118381 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,861.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rmai.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROIMA INC TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROIMA INC TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROIMA INC TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROIMA INC TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROIMA INC TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.