Ronin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.18 Million (RON)

Ronin (RON) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Ronin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ronin coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ronin has a total market cap of $37.86 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Ronin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ronin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ronin

Ronin’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Ronin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,339,298 coins. Ronin’s official website is bridge.roninchain.com. Ronin’s official Twitter account is @skymavishq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ronin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ronin (RON) is a cryptocurrency . Ronin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ronin is 0.25490521 USD and is down -0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $957,580.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bridge.roninchain.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ronin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ronin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ronin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ronin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ronin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.