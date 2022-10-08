Rook Trading Down 17.8% Over Last Week (ROOK)

Rook (ROOK) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, Rook has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. Rook has a market cap of $17.06 million and $58,799.00 worth of Rook was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rook token can currently be bought for about $27.62 or 0.00141602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rook alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,514.20 or 1.00060603 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001593 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022212 BTC.

Rook Token Profile

Rook is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2020. Rook’s total supply is 1,226,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,636 tokens. Rook’s official website is app.rook.fi. The Reddit community for Rook is https://reddit.com/r/keeperdao. Rook’s official Twitter account is @rook and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rook’s official message board is blog.rook.fi.

Rook Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rook (ROOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rook has a current supply of 1,226,310 with 617,636.34822193 in circulation. The last known price of Rook is 27.77946564 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $120,512.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.rook.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rook directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rook should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rook using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rook and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.