Roseon (ROSN) Trading Down 22.2% Over Last Week

Roseon (ROSN) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Roseon has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Roseon has a total market cap of $620,038.17 and $463,990.00 worth of Roseon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Roseon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00045570 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001826 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $313.90 or 0.01617221 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Roseon Profile

ROSN is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Roseon’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,862,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Roseon is https://reddit.com/r/roseonfinance/. Roseon’s official Twitter account is @roseonworld. Roseon’s official website is roseon.world. Roseon’s official message board is www.roseon.world/blog.

Roseon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roseon (ROSN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Roseon has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Roseon is 0.01750005 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $120,727.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://roseon.world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roseon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Roseon using one of the exchanges listed above.

