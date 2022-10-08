Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to C$43.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAFGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:CDUAF opened at $25.36 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

