Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€715.00” Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €715.00 ($729.59) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €840.00 ($857.14) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($795.92) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €811.00 ($827.55) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €618.20 ($630.82) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €657.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €622.02. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($265.87).

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

