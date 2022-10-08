Royal Bank of Canada Trims Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Target Price to $7.00

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIM. Barclays cut their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
Chimera Investment Price Performance
Chimera Investment stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.25. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.
Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently -141.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 51.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Chimera Investment
Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chimera Investment (CIM)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.