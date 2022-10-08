Royal Bank of Canada Trims Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Target Price to $7.00

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CIM. Barclays cut their target price on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.25. Chimera Investment has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Chimera Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is currently -141.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 51.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

