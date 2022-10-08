Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 422.71 ($5.11).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($4.95) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail Price Performance

Shares of RMG stock opened at GBX 207 ($2.50) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 339.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of GBX 177.15 ($2.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 531.40 ($6.42). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 249.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 289.82.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.