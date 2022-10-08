RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.63.

RPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPM International in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

RPM stock opened at $91.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $101.48.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,250.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,985.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $89,389.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $506,370. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in RPM International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in RPM International by 2,340.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 200.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

