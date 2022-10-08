RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Shares Up 3.6% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.6% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $96.35 and last traded at $96.19. 10,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 620,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.87.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.63.

Insider Activity at RPM International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day moving average is $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

