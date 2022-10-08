RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $678.33 million, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

