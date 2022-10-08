Ruby Currency (RBC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $4.63 Million

Ruby Currency (RBC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Ruby Currency has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $11,166.00 worth of Ruby Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruby Currency token can now be bought for $0.0910 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ruby Currency has traded 80.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,514.20 or 1.00060603 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006851 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001593 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00052691 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063907 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022212 BTC.

About Ruby Currency

Ruby Currency (CRYPTO:RBC) is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2020. Ruby Currency’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,822,356 tokens. Ruby Currency’s official website is rbcy.io. Ruby Currency’s official Twitter account is @rubycurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ruby Currency Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruby Currency (RBC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. Ruby Currency has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ruby Currency is 0.34708166 USD and is up 13.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $9,965.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rbcy.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruby Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruby Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruby Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

