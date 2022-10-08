Runner Land (RLT) Price Down 99.9% This Week

Runner Land (RLT) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Runner Land has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $9,209.00 worth of Runner Land was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Runner Land has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar. One Runner Land token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Runner Land Profile

Runner Land’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Runner Land’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Runner Land’s official website is runner.land. Runner Land’s official Twitter account is @runnerlandgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Runner Land

According to CryptoCompare, “Runner Land (RLT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Runner Land has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Runner Land is 0.00000258 USD and is up 5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://runner.land.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Runner Land directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Runner Land should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Runner Land using one of the exchanges listed above.

