Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Price Target Lowered to $13.50 at Hovde Group

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Hovde Group to $13.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Friday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

RWAY stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. Runway Growth Finance has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $469.56 million and a PE ratio of 13.66.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Runway Growth Finance ( NASDAQ:RWAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 155.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Runway Growth Finance

In other news, Director John F. Engel purchased 8,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, with a total value of $100,016.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,016.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired 11,178 shares of company stock valued at $136,497 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Runway Growth Finance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 6.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 101.5% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 104.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.