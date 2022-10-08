S.C. Corinthians Fan Token (SCCP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $101,578.00

S.C. Corinthians Fan Token (SCCP) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One S.C. Corinthians Fan Token token can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00004733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. S.C. Corinthians Fan Token has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $101,578.00 worth of S.C. Corinthians Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, S.C. Corinthians Fan Token has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003290 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

S.C. Corinthians Fan Token Profile

S.C. Corinthians Fan Token’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. S.C. Corinthians Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,389,017 tokens. S.C. Corinthians Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @chiliz. The official website for S.C. Corinthians Fan Token is socios.com. The Reddit community for S.C. Corinthians Fan Token is https://reddit.com/r/chiliz.

S.C. Corinthians Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “S.C. Corinthians Fan Token (SCCP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Chiliz platform. S.C. Corinthians Fan Token has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 2,389,017 in circulation. The last known price of S.C. Corinthians Fan Token is 0.92515323 USD and is up 9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $112,863.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://socios.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.C. Corinthians Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade S.C. Corinthians Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy S.C. Corinthians Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

