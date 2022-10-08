S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,537 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 21,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 43,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 59,607 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

