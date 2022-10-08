S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.40 Million

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. S.S. Lazio Fan Token has a total market cap of $52.40 million and $26.07 million worth of S.S. Lazio Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, S.S. Lazio Fan Token has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One S.S. Lazio Fan Token token can currently be bought for approximately $6.09 or 0.00031252 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00045681 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001849 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.79 or 0.01620658 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token Profile

LAZIO is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2021. S.S. Lazio Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,600,000 tokens. S.S. Lazio Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @officialsslazio. S.S. Lazio Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/@binance. S.S. Lazio Fan Token’s official website is www.sslazio.it/en.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. S.S. Lazio Fan Token has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 8,600,000 in circulation. The last known price of S.S. Lazio Fan Token is 6.19991454 USD and is up 5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $43,248,530.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sslazio.it/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as S.S. Lazio Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S.S. Lazio Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase S.S. Lazio Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

