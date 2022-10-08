SafeMoon V2 Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $742,645.00 (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon V2 has a market capitalization of $163.23 million and approximately $742,645.00 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SafeMoon V2

SafeMoon V2’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 561,289,336,208 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. SafeMoon V2’s official website is safemoon.com. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon.

Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon V2 (SFM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SafeMoon V2 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SafeMoon V2 is 0.0002866 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $714,829.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safemoon.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeMoon V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

