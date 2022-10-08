Safle Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.78 Million (SAFLE)

Safle (SAFLE) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Safle token can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. Safle has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $26,624.00 worth of Safle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safle has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safle Token Profile

Safle’s launch date was December 16th, 2021. Safle’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Safle’s official message board is safle.medium.com. The Reddit community for Safle is https://reddit.com/r/safle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safle’s official Twitter account is @getsafle and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safle’s official website is getsafle.com.

Safle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safle (SAFLE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Safle has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safle is 0.01781079 USD and is up 6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $5,620.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://getsafle.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safle using one of the exchanges listed above.

