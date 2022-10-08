SafuFide One Day Volume Reaches $11,471.00 (SAFEST)

SafuFide (SAFEST) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, SafuFide has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafuFide token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. SafuFide has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $11,471.00 worth of SafuFide was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SafuFide Token Profile

SafuFide was first traded on November 29th, 2021. SafuFide’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SafuFide is https://reddit.com/r/SafuFideOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafuFide’s official website is safufide.io. SafuFide’s official Twitter account is @safufide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafuFide Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafuFide (SAFEST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SafuFide has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SafuFide is 0.00015705 USD and is down -4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $22.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safufide.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafuFide directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafuFide should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafuFide using one of the exchanges listed above.

