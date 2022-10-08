Safuu Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week (SAFUU)

Safuu (SAFUU) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Safuu has a total market cap of $31.97 million and approximately $116,371.00 worth of Safuu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safuu token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004633 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Safuu has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010235 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Safuu

Safuu was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Safuu’s total supply is 368,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,428,829 tokens. The Reddit community for Safuu is https://reddit.com/r/safuu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safuu is safuu.medium.com. Safuu’s official Twitter account is @safuuprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safuu’s official website is safuu.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safuu (SAFUU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Safuu has a current supply of 368,373.15 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safuu is 1.07342764 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $185,727.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safuu.com.”

