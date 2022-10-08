Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Tops $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Saitama has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. Saitama has a total market cap of $58.38 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Saitama token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Saitama alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,486.65 or 1.00004147 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002155 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00052741 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00063919 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022153 BTC.

Saitama Token Profile

SAITAMA is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official website is www.saitamatoken.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Saitama Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.001318 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $699,710.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saitama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Saitama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.