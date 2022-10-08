Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) PT Lowered to €30.50

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €33.30 ($33.98) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €28.70 ($29.29) to €19.60 ($20.00) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.14.

SZGPY opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

