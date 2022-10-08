San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 23000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

San Lorenzo Gold Stock Down 12.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

