Sandstorm Gold Ltd. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$45.91 million during the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.08.

TSE:SSL opened at C$6.72 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.73 and a twelve month high of C$11.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total transaction of C$126,142.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,667 shares in the company, valued at C$367,218.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

