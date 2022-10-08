Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

SAND has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:SAND opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,325,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,513.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,762,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,360,000 after buying an additional 2,591,037 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,290,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,943,000 after buying an additional 1,246,469 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,226,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 539.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 746,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after buying an additional 629,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

