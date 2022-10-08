Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $71.52 Million

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be purchased for about $15.72 or 0.00080671 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Santos FC Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $71.52 million and $37.62 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010243 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Profile

Santos FC Fan Token launched on November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Santos FC Fan Token is www.santosfc.com.br.

Santos FC Fan Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Santos FC Fan Token has a current supply of 30,000,000 with 4,550,000 in circulation. The last known price of Santos FC Fan Token is 15.71803003 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $45,792,148.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.santosfc.com.br/.”

