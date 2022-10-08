Sao Paulo FC Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $1.23 Million (SPFC)

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token (SPFC) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Sao Paulo FC Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $73,102.00 worth of Sao Paulo FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sao Paulo FC Fan Token has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Sao Paulo FC Fan Token token can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00003649 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003310 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009832 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Sao Paulo FC Fan Token

Sao Paulo FC Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,732,000 tokens. Sao Paulo FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sao Paulo FC Fan Token’s official website is socios.com.

Buying and Selling Sao Paulo FC Fan Token

