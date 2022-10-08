SappChat (APP) One Day Volume Hits $14,121.00

SappChat (APP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, SappChat has traded 434% higher against the dollar. SappChat has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $14,121.00 worth of SappChat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SappChat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SappChat Profile

SappChat was first traded on March 7th, 2021. SappChat’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SappChat’s official Twitter account is @sappchatapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. SappChat’s official website is sappchat.com. SappChat’s official message board is sappchatapp.medium.com.

SappChat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SappChat (APP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SappChat has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SappChat is 0.0011943 USD and is up 15.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sappchat.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SappChat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SappChat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SappChat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

