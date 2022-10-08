Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Hovde Group

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Hovde Group to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $31.00 to $28.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Saratoga Investment Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.03. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 155.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saratoga Investment news, Director Steven M. Looney acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at $88,463.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 12.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

