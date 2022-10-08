Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SAR opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $29.73.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 155.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven M. Looney bought 1,250 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Saratoga Investment by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the second quarter valued at $1,016,000. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

