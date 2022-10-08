Scallop (SCLP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.55 Million

Scallop (SCLP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last seven days, Scallop has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Scallop token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001047 BTC on major exchanges. Scallop has a total market cap of $8.55 million and $2.03 million worth of Scallop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Scallop Profile

Scallop launched on October 27th, 2021. Scallop’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,887,970 tokens. The official message board for Scallop is medium.com/scallopx. Scallop’s official website is www.scallopx.com. Scallop’s official Twitter account is @scallopofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scallop

According to CryptoCompare, “Scallop (SCLP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Scallop has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Scallop is 0.19776931 USD and is down -3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $501,589.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scallopx.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scallop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scallop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scallop using one of the exchanges listed above.

