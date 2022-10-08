Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €160.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($183.67) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($204.08) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Performance

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €118.72 ($121.14) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €125.24 and a 200-day moving average of €128.24. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a one year high of €76.34 ($77.90).

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

